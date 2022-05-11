SBS Punjabi

Federal election 2022: Meet Chifley Liberal candidate Jugandeep Singh

Jugandeep Singh is the Liberal candidate for Chifley, NSW.

Jugandeep Singh is the Liberal candidate for Chifley, NSW. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh

Published 11 May 2022 at 1:24pm, updated 12 May 2022 at 1:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The seat of Chifley in Sydney’s west has been a Labor stronghold since its formation in 1969. Liberal candidate Jugandeep Singh claims he has a fair chance against his opponent, Labor’s sitting MP Ed Husic who is campaigning for his fourth successive term. Listen to this podcast in Punjabi to know more about Mr Singh and his plans for the community.

