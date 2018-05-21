SBS Punjabi

Federal government rules out dual citizenship referendum

SBS Punjabi

Dual citizenship

Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2018 at 11:05am, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:53am
By MP Singh, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says there's no time to hold a referendum before the next election or before the five pending by-elections.

Published 21 May 2018 at 11:05am, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:53am
By MP Singh, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Turnbull Government has ruled out holding a referendum to allow dual citizens to sit in the federal parliament. That's despite a parliamentary committee recommending a referendum as the most effective way to end the dual-citizenship ban.

The committee found the current provisions are undemocratic as they prevent more than half of Australians from running for parliament. 

The solution proposed by the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters is not an easy option.

Its main recommendation is a referendum to allow Australians to vote on whether the ban on dual citizens should end.

But the failure rate of referendums is high.

Since Federation in 1901, there have been 44 attempts to change the wording of the constitution by a national vote, and only 8 have succeeded.
Committee Chair Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds says she recognises how hard it is to change the wording of the Constitution.

But she points out the ban on dual nationals under Section 44 also prevents others from running, such as people who work in the public sector or who hold any financial interests with the Commonwealth.

Senator Reynolds says the current provisions are undemocratic, and that the provisions can also make it difficult for Indigenous Australians who might want to run for parliament.  

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says there's no time to hold a referendum before the next election or before the five pending by-elections.

And Mr Turnbull doubts there would be enough support for the constitutional change anyway.

Mr Turnbull says most people expect politicians to comply with all the laws and he says the Section 44 provision is not onerous.  

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

Also read

Indian-origin man faces 65 years in jail over alleged $60 million fraud

Know the man behind one of world's biggest financial scams

Credit card fraud in Australia has doubled in 5 years



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?