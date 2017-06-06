SBS Punjabi

Fifty years after referendum, Black Australia has long way to go: Mundine

Warren Mundine

Warren Mundine Source: AAP

Published 6 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 6 June 2017 at 12:50pm
By Preeti McCarthy
Anthony Mundine is one of Australia's most recognisable sportsmen.

A former NRL star and three-time boxing world champion, he is seen by many as a role model for Indigenous Australians. 

Although Mundine wasn't born when the 1967 referendum outcome paved the way for Aboriginal people to vote, he feels Black Australia still has a long way to go before being fully recognised and accepted.

Anthony Mundine is constantly reminded of his great achievements.  Memorabilia and photos of his boxing career are scattered through his Sydney home.

 From the rugby league field to life in the ring, he's proud of his sporting triumphs.  But he's not so proud of past and present governments which, he says, continue to neglect the Aboriginal cause.

 "To me, they're making billions of dollars a week. Billions. Billions! They're giving Aboriginal people crumbs but they haven't got a plan in order to make them live a better life as far as have their self-esteem right, have their education right, have their culture right."

 Mundine says racism towards Aboriginal Australians remains a major issue.

