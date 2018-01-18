SBS Punjabi

Find out who named the Australian Punjaub

The first application for naming Punjaub in Queensland, made on 11 October 1877 by Sydney Grandison Watson

The first application for naming Punjaub in Queensland, made on 11 October 1877 by Sydney Grandison Watson Source: Queensland Museum of Lands, Mapping and Surveying

Published 18 January 2018 at 5:53pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Punjab literally means land of five rivers, since Punj relates to the number five and Aab means water. Similarly Doab literally means land of two rivers with Do translating to the number two and aab meaning water. Sure enough, there are five bodies of water in the Punjaub station, and two each in Doab as well as Little Doab. The names of these rivers are mentioned in this article. So who gave Punjaub its name almost 150 years ago in Australia?

