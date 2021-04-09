First Indian community centre opens its doors in Victoria

Calling it a ‘milestone moment for the Indian community', Karan Gandhok, one of the trustees of the Australia India Community Charitable Trust (AICCT), an organisation that sowed and nurtured the seeds of this long-standing dream of the Indian diaspora in Victoria, said, “alas, we have a home.”





Mr Gandhok told SBS Punjabi that over the years and with the increasing number of Indian migrants who call Victoria home, a strong need was felt to have a dedicated facility that could act as a focal point for the community.





“We saw this dream back in 2012, and now after years and a lot of effort of the trustees and the support of the federal government, that dream, and that need has been fulfilled. We now have a physical facility we can call home,” he said.





