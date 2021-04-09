SBS Punjabi

First Indian community centre opens its doors in Victoria

SBS Punjabi

Indian community centre

Australia India Community Centre will cater to the cultural and social needs of the Indian community in Victoria. Source: Supplied by AICCT

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2021 at 5:07pm
By Avneet Arora
Source: SBS

The Indian community will now have its first-dedicated multipurpose community hub in Victoria, the state that is home to the largest Indian diaspora in Australia.

Published 9 April 2021 at 5:07pm
By Avneet Arora
Source: SBS
Calling it a ‘milestone moment for the Indian community', Karan Gandhok, one of the trustees of the Australia India Community Charitable Trust (AICCT), an organisation that sowed and nurtured the seeds of this long-standing dream of the Indian diaspora in Victoria, said, “alas, we have a home.”

Mr Gandhok told SBS Punjabi that over the years and with the increasing number of Indian migrants who call Victoria home, a strong need was felt to have a dedicated facility that could act as a focal point for the community.

“We saw this dream back in 2012, and now after years and a lot of effort of the trustees and the support of the federal government, that dream, and that need has been fulfilled. We now have a physical facility we can call home,” he said.

Advertisement
Click on the player above to listen to the audio in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

READ MORE

Liberals pledge $2.5 million for first Indian Community Centre in Victoria

Indians are now third largest group of migrants in Australia

Indian international students may not return to Australia in large numbers in 2021: Alan Tudge



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack