Fishing, floods and swimming: Here's how to stay safe in and around water

Out of 248 people drowned in Australian waterways, 80 per cent were males, according to the Royal Life Saving National Drawing Report 2020 .





Between 1st July 2019 and 30th June 2020, the report estimates a further 504 people experienced a non-fatal drowning incident.





Most commonly, drowning incidents occur in rivers and creeks, 21 per cent, followed by accidents in ocean and harbours at 20 per cent and on the beach, 18 per cent.





Advertisement

Natashar Wills from Victorian Fisheries Authority says the top three activities that have an impact on the rate of drowning incidents are swimming, boating or falling when fishing.





She says members of the multicultural community are not always familiar with rules set in place for water safety activities.





"So, culturally linguistically diverse community, many of them really enjoy fishing, it’s part from their cultures from their countries where they were born, so they enjoy picking it up here. It’s also important to know there are fishing rules, and you need to follow them because the fines are really large, so we don’t want people to get in trouble because they don’t understand what the rules are.”





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









