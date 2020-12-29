SBS Punjabi

Fishing, floods and swimming: Here's how to stay safe in and around water

Water Safety

Published 29 December 2020 at 4:15pm, updated 29 December 2020 at 5:12pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by MP Singh
Summer is the perfect time to enjoy Australia’s beaches, rivers and waterways, but many new arrivals who are not familiar with water safety rules can put their life at risk. These safety guidelines for swimming, boating and fishing can help prevent drowning incidents and save money on fines.

Out of 248 people drowned in Australian waterways, 80 per cent were males, according to the
Royal Life Saving National Drawing Report 2020
.

Between 1st July 2019 and 30th June 2020, the report estimates a further 504 people experienced a non-fatal drowning incident.

Most commonly, drowning incidents occur in rivers and creeks, 21 per cent, followed by accidents in ocean and harbours at 20 per cent and on the beach, 18 per cent.  

Natashar Wills from Victorian Fisheries Authority says the top three activities that have an impact on the rate of drowning incidents are swimming, boating or falling when fishing.

She says members of the multicultural community are not always familiar with rules set in place for water safety activities.

"So, culturally linguistically diverse community, many of them really enjoy fishing, it’s part from their cultures from their countries where they were born, so they enjoy picking it up here. It’s also important to know there are fishing rules, and you need to follow them because the fines are really large, so we don’t want people to get in trouble because they don’t understand what the rules are.”

