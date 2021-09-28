SBS Punjabi

Fixed or variable: Here's what you need to know about different home loans

SBS Punjabi

Calculator, house, keys

Source: Getty Images/krisanapong detraphiphat

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2021 at 1:23pm, updated 4 October 2021 at 11:07am
By Sneha Krishnan
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

When taking out a new home loan or refinancing one, you are asked to choose between a fixed-term and a variable rate loan. Both have their own unique benefits and challenges depending on your financial circumstances and personal preferences.

Published 28 September 2021 at 1:23pm, updated 4 October 2021 at 11:07am
By Sneha Krishnan
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
When you take out a fixed-rate loan from a financial institution, the rate of interest you pay on your loan doesn’t change for the duration of the fixed term even if your lender changes interest rates.

A fixed-rate home loan is where you take out a loan from a financial institution at a fixed rate for a certain period of time, and the interest rate on it doesn’t change during the fixed term despite the rates going up or down.

Mortgage broker Peter Ruddock runs Mortgage Choice with his wife in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

Advertisement
He says the fixed term is usually from one to four years.

“A fixed-rate loan [is] where you agree with your lender how long you’re going to fix your loan for, so it may still be a 25 or a 30-year loan term, but you agree that you want to fix the rate for example for three years. You now know what the interest rate is. The Reserve Bank can change things, but it won’t change the interest rate on your loan.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack