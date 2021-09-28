Fixed or variable: Here's what you need to know about different home loans

When you take out a fixed-rate loan from a financial institution, the rate of interest you pay on your loan doesn’t change for the duration of the fixed term even if your lender changes interest rates.





A fixed-rate home loan is where you take out a loan from a financial institution at a fixed rate for a certain period of time, and the interest rate on it doesn’t change during the fixed term despite the rates going up or down.





Mortgage broker Peter Ruddock runs Mortgage Choice with his wife in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.





Advertisement

He says the fixed term is usually from one to four years.





“A fixed-rate loan [is] where you agree with your lender how long you’re going to fix your loan for, so it may still be a 25 or a 30-year loan term, but you agree that you want to fix the rate for example for three years. You now know what the interest rate is. The Reserve Bank can change things, but it won’t change the interest rate on your loan.”





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.



