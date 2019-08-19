SBS Punjabi

Flood alert in Punjab and other northern states

A photo of IIT campus Ropar today, with large areas under water

A photo of IIT campus Ropar today, with large areas under water Source: Twitter Nikhil Rampal

Published 19 August 2019 at 7:03pm
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Not only Punjab, but the states of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been placed high alert for floods. Find out more in this week's Punjabi Diary.

The highlights for this week's Punjabi Diary are:

Punjab and many other northern Indian states flooded due to heavy downpours; 

Areas along the banks of the Sutlej river are worst affected in Punjab; 

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder faces allegations that he is protecting the Badal family in relation to the sacrilege case of Guru Granth Sahib at Behbal Kalan;  

And latest updates from Jammu & Kashmir are some of the topics in this Monday's wrap of news from Punjab. Click on the audio link above to hear the report.

