Flood alert in Punjab and other northern states

The highlights for this week's Punjabi Diary are:





Punjab and many other northern Indian states flooded due to heavy downpours;





Areas along the banks of the Sutlej river are worst affected in Punjab;





Chief Minister Captain Amarinder faces allegations that he is protecting the Badal family in relation to the sacrilege case of Guru Granth Sahib at Behbal Kalan;





And latest updates from Jammu & Kashmir are some of the topics in this Monday's wrap of news from Punjab. Click on the audio link above to hear the report.



