‘Flossing is must’: Ignorance of dental hygiene can lead to serious health issues

Dr. Guri Singh while practicing at shine family dental surgery clinic, Melbourne. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Guri Singh

As Dental Hygiene is not a popular thing among many of us, experts believe it is not as hard as it seems to maintain your oral health. Dr Guri Singh of Melbourne has some simple tips for oral hygiene routine that can save one's health and money.

Most of the people are afraid to go to a dentist for various reasons.

But ignorance of dental health can lead to many serious health issues.

Dr Guri Singh a Melbourne-based dentist has been practising dentistry for almost two decades.
Dr. Guri Singh have been practicing dentistry since 2004. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Guri Singh
He says, " Throughout my career, I have seen a lot of ignorance in people when it comes to dental hygiene".

"And when it comes to affordability, dental visits are also seen as an unwanted expense".

Dr Singh says that paying in instalments can be an affordable option.

He says if you take care of your dental hygiene at home with simple routine brushing and flossing, even then you can save both your teeth and money.

To know why flossing is important, please click on this audio link
LISTEN TO
Punjabi_03072023_Dental hygiene.mp3

10:53
