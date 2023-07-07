‘Flossing is must’: Ignorance of dental hygiene can lead to serious health issues

Most of the people are afraid to go to a dentist for various reasons.





But ignorance of dental health can lead to many serious health issues.





Dr Guri Singh a Melbourne-based dentist has been practising dentistry for almost two decades.



Dr. Guri Singh have been practicing dentistry since 2004. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Guri Singh He says, " Throughout my career, I have seen a lot of ignorance in people when it comes to dental hygiene".





"And when it comes to affordability, dental visits are also seen as an unwanted expense".





Dr Singh says that paying in instalments can be an affordable option.





He says if you take care of your dental hygiene at home with simple routine brushing and flossing, even then you can save both your teeth and money.





