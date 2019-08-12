SBS Punjabi

Flying high: meet commercial pilot Capt. Gauri Sharma

SBS Punjabi

cgs

Capt. Gauri Sharma stands next to the Boeing Dreamliner she calls "office". Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 August 2019 at 10:06am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Her journey from the passenger cabin to the cockpit took 14 long years, 'but the thrill of steering an aircraft with hundreds of people on board is a rare experience', says Capt. Gauri Sharma.

Published 12 August 2019 at 10:06am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
“I studied tourism and travel management during graduation, assuming that if nobody gives me a job, my father will, because he runs a travel agency,” laughs Capt. Gauri Sharma who is a pilot with India's national airline, Air India and often flies between India to Australia.

Now crisscrossing the skies across the world while flying the luxury Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Capt. Sharma has literally climbed the aviation industry’s ladder step-by-step. Starting her career as a ticketing agent, she now only operates long-haul international flights. During one of her recent trips to Australia, she shared her story with SBS Punjabi

cgs
Gauri Sharma during her cabin crew days. Source: Supplied


The journey for Gauri Sharma to become Capt. Gauri Sharma took 14 years.

Born and brought up in Amritsar, Punjab, she began with assisting her father in his travel agency in her hometown where she issued tickets to passengers. For a short period, she also sold holiday packages with another well-known travel and tour agency.

This was followed by working as a ground staffer where she checked in passengers with Uzbekistan Airlines at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, better known as Raja Sansi International Airport.

cgs
Capt. Gauri Sharma inside the cockpit in an on-ground flight. Source: Supplied


“Soon after my stint with Uzbekistan Airlines began, a friend told me she was planning to go to New Delhi to appear for an interview for the job of an air hostess with Gulf Air. I thought it was a good opportunity to take a break from Amritsar, so I tagged along. She didn’t get through but I returned home with my appointment letter. I was based in Bahrain while flying with Gulf Air. After some time, Air India hired me in the same role and the rest as they say, is history,” recalls Capt. Sharma.

Although women had broken the proverbial glass ceiling in high risk-high-expertise jobs long ago, Capt. Sharma's story is unique because she kept the wind beneath her wings strong and didn't stop at any destination. "I wanted to be a pilot. I started off by selling tickets and worked my way up. We all can do it. Women are intelligent and strong," adds she.

She also adds that even though hers is a difficult job, she isn't afraid of anything. "Tough weather or tough people, I'm game for everything because I love my job," says Capt. Sharma passionately. 

cgs
Capt. Gauri Sharma ready to take to the cockpit. Source: Supplied


Capt. Sharma emphasises that India’s education system gives school students a lot theoretical knowledge but not the slightest of idea in which industry to apply it in.

“I had thought of becoming a pilot in school but in Classes 11 and 12, I didn’t have the subjects (Maths and Physics) that are mandatory for this job. I had to go back to studies while working as an air hostess and pass exams in those subjects. So whatever I studies in school didn’t help and what I needed to pursue my dream, weren’t my subjects,” recalls Capt. Sharma.

Click on the player at the top of this page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.
Latest from SBS Punjabi

Travelers lose thousands in travel agency collapse

Meet Navneet Kaur Rana: South Indian filmstar-turned MP

‘No Work and Holiday visa for Indians currently’, clarifies Australia

Shah Rukh Khan dazzles Melbourne with dance, drama and dialogues



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?