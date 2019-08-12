Flying high: meet commercial pilot Capt. Gauri Sharma

“I studied tourism and travel management during graduation, assuming that if nobody gives me a job, my father will, because he runs a travel agency,” laughs Capt. Gauri Sharma who is a pilot with India's national airline, Air India and often flies between India to Australia.





Now crisscrossing the skies across the world while flying the luxury Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Capt. Sharma has literally climbed the aviation industry’s ladder step-by-step. Starting her career as a ticketing agent, she now only operates long-haul international flights. During one of her recent trips to Australia, she shared her story with SBS Punjabi .





Gauri Sharma during her cabin crew days. Source: Supplied





The journey for Gauri Sharma to become Capt. Gauri Sharma took 14 years.





Born and brought up in Amritsar, Punjab, she began with assisting her father in his travel agency in her hometown where she issued tickets to passengers. For a short period, she also sold holiday packages with another well-known travel and tour agency.





This was followed by working as a ground staffer where she checked in passengers with Uzbekistan Airlines at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, better known as Raja Sansi International Airport.





Capt. Gauri Sharma inside the cockpit in an on-ground flight. Source: Supplied





“Soon after my stint with Uzbekistan Airlines began, a friend told me she was planning to go to New Delhi to appear for an interview for the job of an air hostess with Gulf Air. I thought it was a good opportunity to take a break from Amritsar, so I tagged along. She didn’t get through but I returned home with my appointment letter. I was based in Bahrain while flying with Gulf Air. After some time, Air India hired me in the same role and the rest as they say, is history,” recalls Capt. Sharma.





Although women had broken the proverbial glass ceiling in high risk-high-expertise jobs long ago, Capt. Sharma's story is unique because she kept the wind beneath her wings strong and didn't stop at any destination. "I wanted to be a pilot. I started off by selling tickets and worked my way up. We all can do it. Women are intelligent and strong," adds she.





She also adds that even though hers is a difficult job, she isn't afraid of anything. "Tough weather or tough people, I'm game for everything because I love my job," says Capt. Sharma passionately.





Capt. Gauri Sharma ready to take to the cockpit. Source: Supplied





Capt. Sharma emphasises that India’s education system gives school students a lot theoretical knowledge but not the slightest of idea in which industry to apply it in.





“I had thought of becoming a pilot in school but in Classes 11 and 12, I didn’t have the subjects (Maths and Physics) that are mandatory for this job. I had to go back to studies while working as an air hostess and pass exams in those subjects. So whatever I studies in school didn’t help and what I needed to pursue my dream, weren’t my subjects,” recalls Capt. Sharma.





Click on the player at the top of this page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





