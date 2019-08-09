Travelers lose thousands in travel agency collapse

The Bhullar family is one of three Indian Australian families who lost thousands of dollars in airfares after Melbourne-based travel company My Next Trip ceased its operations.





Adelaide-based Inderdeep Singh Aujla, who had a family trip booked with My Next Trip, is now looking for ways to get his money back.





“We lost about $2,500 that we spent on our airfare to travel to India,” says Mr Singh. “We were shocked when we got to know that our tickets were canceled by the airlines due to the fact that the travel company didn’t pay them for the booking.”





