Travelers lose thousands in travel agency collapse

Air travel

Published 9 August 2019 at 5:16pm, updated 13 August 2019 at 7:41am
By Preetinder Grewal
When a travel agency goes bust, travelers can be left thousands of dollars out-of-pocket or stranded far from home, and recent cases show members of the Indian Australian community are particularly vulnerable to these risks. Preetinder Grewal reports....

The Bhullar family is one of three Indian Australian families who lost thousands of dollars in airfares after 
Melbourne-based travel company My Next Trip
 ceased its operations.

Adelaide-based Inderdeep Singh Aujla, who had a family trip booked with My Next Trip, is now looking for ways to get his money back.

“We lost about $2,500 that we spent on our airfare to travel to India,” says Mr Singh. “We were shocked when we got to know that our tickets were canceled by the airlines due to the fact that the travel company didn’t pay them for the booking.”

