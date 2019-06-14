Flying taxis set to take off in Melbourne soon

When you think of "affordable travel" buses, taxis and trains are likely to come first to mind.





But within a few years air travel could be up there too - if you're in Melbourne.





Uber's picked the city as a trial site for its ambitious aerial ridesharing service Uber Air.





It joins Dallas and Los Angeles as a test centre.





Uber Air will use " Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Vehicles" - or eVTOL - a new type of piloted vehicle under development that looks a bit like a helicopter and a bit like a plane.





Passengers will book rides via an app.





And board their flights at "Skyports" - landing pads located on the top of buildings and car parks.





A 19-kilometre trip to Melbourne Airport that may take almost an hour in peak traffic, could be reduced to nine minutes by air and cost around 70 dollars.





To hear more, click on the audio link above.



