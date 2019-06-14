SBS Punjabi

Flying taxis set to take off in Melbourne soon

An artist's impression of a proposed Uber Air aircraft

Published 14 June 2019 at 10:21am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Flying taxis may sound unbelievable, but they look set to take off in Melbourne. The city has been picked by Uber as one of just three sites around the world for a trial aerial ride-sharing service.

When you think of "affordable travel" buses, taxis and trains are likely to come first to mind. 

But within a few years air travel could be up there too - if you're in Melbourne. 

Uber's picked the city as a trial site for its ambitious aerial ridesharing service Uber Air. 

It joins Dallas and Los Angeles as a test centre. 

Uber Air will use " Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Vehicles" - or eVTOL - a new type of piloted vehicle under development that looks a bit like a helicopter and a bit like a plane. 

Passengers will book rides via an app. 

And board their flights at "Skyports" - landing pads located on the top of buildings and car parks. 

A 19-kilometre trip to Melbourne Airport that may take almost an hour in peak traffic, could be reduced to nine minutes by air and cost around 70 dollars.

