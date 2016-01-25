Foreign dreams- No trace of Punjabi youths since 2010

Daljit Singh has just one hope-to see his son Ravinder once. A farmer from Tapprian Amar Singh village in Ropar district in Punjab, Daljit paid Rs. 19 Lakh ( AUD 37,000 aprox.) to send his son Ravinder to America in September 2010. Fast forward to 2015, he paid thousands of dollars in order to have his son back, but like before, it was all in vain.





Daljit last heard from his son in October 2010 when he called from Guatemala.





"He (Ravinder) told me they were going to reach Americal in seven-ten days, and he would only call me from there," recalls Daljit.





But he never did. Daljit called up the travel agent accompanying his son, Guramrit Pal Singh, who told him that Ravinder had reached Mexico. Every time, Daljit called him up, he would tell him everything was ok and Ravinder would reach America soon. Later, Guramrit Pal stopped answering the calls.





There are six other families Daljit knows that have similar stories. He says all the seven families pooled Rupees 45 Lakh (AUD 85,000 aprox.) to pay another agent who promised to bring their sons back.





Daljit Singh is hopeful that he would one day be able to see his son.





"We haven't lost hope. There is no choice until we know for sure what happened to him. He may have been caught while crossing border. We hear people come out after spending years in jail."





He tells others wanting to reach America through 'illegal route' not to risk their lives. But, people don't care.





"We have sent our own sons to die, and I tell others not to do the same, but no one listens. People are still choosing this way."





Satnam Singh Chahal of the North American Punjabi Association had met Punjabi men who were caught while crossing the borders, and were locked up in Al Passo prision in Texas. He says he had personally given information about 'unscrupulous' travel agents who were responsible for the fate of those Punjabi youths, to the Punjab government. But he says, no action was taken against them.





"There are several legislations passed by the state government to crackdown against illegal activities of travel agents, but there seems to be a lack of will to act."





Six Punjabi immigrants died while a boat carrying illegal immigrants capsized near Panama in the first week of January.















