Foundation stone for Ravi City laid in Pakistan's Lahore district

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan launching the Ravi City project in Lahore district earlier this week

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan launching the Ravi City project in Lahore district earlier this week Source: PID

Published 11 August 2020 at 6:45pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:24pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has launched the Ravi City project at an estimated cost of Rs 5 trillion this week. Hear about this, and other stories making news in West Punjab, in our weekly diary 'Lende Punjab di Khabarsaar'.

A new city is being built along the banks of the river Ravi river, in the Lahore district of West Punjab.  The city is being built along the lines of Dubai, and is expected to have 46 km long lake within it.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has launched the Ravi City project on August 7, which is estimated to cost Rs 5 trillion, and is expected create millions of jobs.

PM Khan also said that Ravi City project will attract huge foreign investment, adding that 6 million trees will be planted in the new city.

Also in this week's Lehnde Punjab di Khabarsaar, hear about August 10 ushering an end to the lockdown in the most populous state of Pakistan. The country reportedly has 285,000 cases of COVID-19, a third of which are in Punjab.

And, 83 Indian nationals have returned to India out of the 118 who were stuck in Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Click on the photo above to hear the full report.

