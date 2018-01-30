Fraud detectives raid Visa fraudster in Sydney

Fraud detectives have raided the office of Sydney businessman Lubo Jack Raskovic, whose million dollar jobs and visas scam was exposed in a joint SBS-Fairfax investigation.





Queensland’s Fraud and Cyber Crime Group, along with NSW police, executed a search warrant on the Baulkham Hills office of Global Skills and Business Services earlier this month.





Documents and computers seized as part of the raid will be used in the ongoing police investigation into the company and its director Mr Raskovic.





Former clients told SBS-Fairfax that Global Skills and Business Services promised to help find migrants sponsored jobs and a pathway to permanent residency in exchange for asking fees as high as $70,000.





The company also offered to pay cash to employers in regional areas, in return for jobs and visas.





Former clients, mostly Indian migrants, spent months trying to source a job though Mr Raskovic but eventually ended up seeking a refund, which was never provided in full and, in many cases not at all.





In September 2017, Global Skills and Business Services was placed into liquidation with debts of around $2.5 million. More than 45 creditors were left tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket.





According to invoices obtained by SBS and Fairfax Media, in the six months before Global Skills was put into liquidation, two companies linked to Mr Raskovic sought payment for almost $1 million for services including rent, management fees and consultants fees for Mr Raskovic himself.





One of these companies, Specialised Resources, holds the title for the $3 million Bella Vista Waters home where Mr Raskovic and his family live, and a Black Porsche station wagon that he drives. Mr Raskovic recently transferred directorship of Specialised Resources to his partner, Neo Tau, who shares his Bella Vista mansion.





