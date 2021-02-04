From a pilot to truckie and part-time DJ: Indian migrant makes dramatic career changes for the love of his family

Highlights Perbender Hayer moved to Australia with his family at the age of eleven in 1986.

The 45-years-old claims to be the first Punjabi commercial pilot and flight instructor in Australia

From being a pilot at a young age, he switched to driving a taxi, then a bus, before sitting behind the wheel of a truck

Perbender Hayer's journey in Australia began when he moved from the UK with his family at the age of eleven in 1986.





The 45-year-old who claims to be the first Punjabi commercial pilot and flight instructor in Australia said that he aspired for a career in aviation from a very young age.





"When I was a child, I dreamt of flying like birds, and I realised my dream when I started flying planes later in my life," Mr Hayer told SBS Punjabi.





"I was still in Year 11 when I started to learn to fly in 1993. Some people might find this interesting that I could fly an aircraft at that time, but I didn't have a license to drive a car." Mr Hayer says his parents helped him fulfil his dream of becoming a pilot. Source: Supplied





After gaining the requisite experience, Mr Hayer received a commercial pilot license and an instructor rating to work in the sector.





“I started my professional career at the Arena Aviation at Archerfield Airport as a flight instructor. Then I joined the Chauffer Airlines and Aviation Academy based at the Coolangatta Airport,” he said.





“I also flew seaplanes out of Southport at Gold Coast before joining as a chief flying instructor on Boeing 737-800NG and Airbus 320 Simulators.”

In 2012, Mr Hayer moved to Perth, where he worked for China Southern Airlines as a flight instructor.





“Working in this field was more like a dream come true, but life had other plans," he said.





“I had to abandon my flying dream to return to my hometown Gold Coast due to urgent family commitments.” Mr Hayer standing in front of a Boeing 747-400 Engine at Brisbane airport. Source: Supplied





After moving to Gold Coast, Mr Hayer was committed to finding a job in the aviation sector, but he couldn't succeed.





"You've to pay the bills. So, I had no other option, but to take this challenge. And I did what I was good at, and that was driving. I became a taxi driver, then a bus driver and eventually, a truck driver," he said.





"I've no regrets that I had to switch my career from a white-collar job to a profession where you look better in your orange jersey and work shoes.





But the good thing is that my current job pays well, and allows me to maintain a work-life balance.

Mr Hayer also works as a DJ at weddings and birthday parties.





"That is another happy chapter of my life. I guess there can't be a better job like this where you can have fun and earn at the same time," he said. The Hayer family Source: Supplied





Mr Hayer's wife is a registered nurse, and they've one son who's starting high school this year.





"Compared to my previous job as a pilot, I now travel less, which helps me spend quality time with my family. I like my current job, but my passion and heart will always remain in aviation," he said.





I consider myself lucky to be living in Australia. It has given me enough opportunities to shape up my life as a successful migrant.

"Life is beautiful. I can’t thank enough to my parents for their blessings and the support that I’d throughout my life. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices for me and my siblings.”





Mr Hayer has one brother who is a GP and a sister who works as a pharmacist.





Click on the audio link, to listen to his full conversion.

LISTEN TO From a pilot to truckie and part-time DJ: Indian migrant makes dramatic career changes for the love of his family SBS Punjabi 04/02/2021 12:40 Play

