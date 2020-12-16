Migration story: Meet the woman who runs the 5,500-acre Jullundur Farms in Australia

Highlights Gurjit Sondhu is the owner-operator of 5,500-acre Jullundur Farms in western Victoria.

Ms Sondhu came to Australia as a young bride from Punjab, India in 1976.

She tells us how she fell in love with the ‘great’ Australian outback.

This is the story of a woman’s courage, dedication and hard work after she came to Australia as a young bride still in her teens.





The expectations and ambitions of this migrant had many bitter-sweet twists in life that is filled with surprises and challenges.





62-year-old Gurjit Sondhu is a passionate farmer who has been involved in different types of agribusiness at Wombelano, in the Wimmera region of western Victoria.





Advertisement

She is the owner-operator of the 5500-acre Jullundur Farms [after the name of Jalandhar – a city in Punjab] where she manages various crops including canola, wheat and barley, in addition to trading in sheep and cattle.





Ms Sondhu moved to Australia from Punjab, India in 1976 after getting married to Avtar Singh ‘Tari’, who had been farming in rural Victoria since 1938. A view of sheep grazing near canola fields at Jullundur Farms in western Victoria. Source: Photo by Ms Sondhu





Mr Tari’s granduncle Indar Singh Sondhu had migrated to Australia in 1898. He was an Indian hawker who used to sell goods on horse-drawn carriages and owned a grocery store at Coleraine in western Victoria.





Ms Sondhu said the family’s history of farming dates back to 1938 when they purchased the 5000-acre Mullagh Station in Harrow.





“There were no Indian migrants in this area who could buy farmlands during the White Australia policy. At auctions, Indar Singh Sondhu had to face people who would look at him differently or even with a bit of jealousy sometimes,” she said.





“But he was a very skilled and resourceful businessman. After a brief encounter, he developed a friendship with ex-prime minister Malcolm Fraser’s father, who was a known figure in the community at that time.” Mr and Mrs Sondhu got married in 1976 in Punjab, India Source: Photo by Ms Sandhu





While discussing her own migration story, Ms Sondhu explained how she came to Australia.





"My husband was seven years old when he came to Australia. He was a typical Aussie, but his family wanted him to marry a girl from Punjab,” she said.





“Our families knew each other, which helped us to connect through an arranged marriage."





Ms Sondhu said she still remembers the night in 1976 when she first arrived at her in-law’s house with her husband from Melbourne Airport.





"It was night-time when we drove to our place from the airport. There was complete silence with almost nothing in the surroundings, and occasionally, I would see some lights somewhere in the barren land,” she recalls.





Ms Sondhu said that after spending the first night at her new house, she woke up to a totally new world that was full of surprises and challenges.





“I had no idea where I was, and I did not have a clear vision of the type of social life which people had in this part of the world,” she said.





But she said she didn't have any major issues with her English skills, which eventually helped her to adjust to the new ‘Aussie’ environment. Ms Sondhu migrated to Australia from India in 1976. Source: Photo Ms Sondhu





Ms Sondhu who hails from village Mullanpur-Dakha near Ludhiana in Punjab said she belonged to a well-off family who had never been involved in any sort of farming - a far cry from living and working in regional Australia.





“We were in the complete outback. The farm station was about four hours’ drive from Melbourne and wasn’t very well-connected to any other big city,” she said.





I was a bit anxious and afraid while thinking of adjusting to this new farm-style rural life.

Referring to her early days in Australia, she said her first outing was to a football game which her husband used to play.





“I had never seen this game before. It was full of fun. The players would often kick football towards me only to see how Tari’s bride looked like. 'She’s a beauty mate' they would say.”





“Sports was the only exciting thing in my social life. At most other times, it was filled with loneliness, and I missed my own family who was now living thousands of miles away in India,” she said. Ms Sondhu while selling weaner calves raised at Jullundur Farms. Source: Photo by Ms Sondhu





Ms Sondhu said her dream to dress like a newly-wedded Punjabi bride was only ‘partially’ fulfilled in Australia.





She specifically talked about an ‘interesting day’ when she first became part of the sheep shearing process.





Even before she could get involved, her husband asked her to clean the ‘sheep-shit’.





"I had never done anything like this in my life. As a newly-wed, my hands were decorated with henna, and I was wearing new nail polish at that time. It was very difficult to get them dirty like that and no doubt, I was furious with my husband,” she said.





“Well, at least I didn't go down without explaining myself first, rather I decided to go for the tea-towel from the food basket to cover the clump and removed it. This is how I spent my first day picking dags up, and now I don’t even think twice about it.” Ms Sandhu at her 60th birthday celebrations Source: Supplied





Ms Sondhu said she always accompanied her husband when he played footy at the local club. She took it as an opportunity to meet the local people and get a closer look at their way of life.





She now urges new migrants to join sports for the sake of social cohesion and integration with the mainstream Australian way of life.





"It is your opportunity to mingle with the local communities. By doing this you not only can expand your social circle but also become a part of the local life to learn new things and new cultures." The Sondhu family – Mr and Ms Sondhu (sitting); Jason, Belinda and Phillip. Source: Supplied





Ms Sondhu said she is very thankful to the local community who helped her to settle in her new life.





"I was never alienated. They never let me feel like a stranger. Their cordial behaviour made me realise they were my people. They were the best as they gave me hope and courage to adjust to this new world."





Ms Sondhu said her life has always been full of challenges, the toughest phase being when her husband died about four years ago.





After her husband’s demise, she is now looking after their family’s agribusiness legacy.





She has two sons, Jason and Phillip, and a daughter Belinda, who are living a prosperous life after completing their higher education.

Also Read This young woman is sowing seeds of change in a male-dominated field







Her eldest son Jason has recently joined her to run their farm business that she believes is now dependent upon a lot of technological advances and automation.





"Jason has helped me run this farm with a totally new dimension. His arrival has given me a lot of courage and inspiration to keep going with this new but challenging way of farm life." Jason Sondhu harvesting wheat at Jullundur Farms in western Victoria Source: Photo by Ms Sondhu





Ms Sondhu also mentioned the challenges she faced as a woman farmer.





"You meet all kinds of people. Sometimes you also need to deal with a few taunts," she said.





"A farmworker once questioned me saying ‘you are a woman and what you know about this farming job?’ But no, I don’t take this to heart. I now feel farming is in my blood. I've been working alongside my husband all my life.”





I am not afraid of challenges. I am proud of what I’ve accomplished as a woman farmer.

In her message to the community, she emphasised the need for awareness about mental health issues. Wool bales at Jullundur Farms in western Victoria Source: Photo by Ms Sondhu





Referring to her husband's death, she said the silence is often "fatal" – "Mental health problems can be solved through dialogue, discussions or counselling. There is no need to suffer,” she said.





“People should overcome the stigma associated with it and should never hesitate to ask for help or feel ashamed for speaking up.”





“We are lucky enough to live in this beautiful community. They are absolutely amazing people. All my friends and neighbours have been very supportive throughout my life,” she said. The Sondhu family Source: Supplied by Ms Sondhu





To listen to the full interview with Ms Sondhu, click here or on the player at the top of the page. LISTEN TO Migration story: Meet the woman who runs the 5,500-acre Jullundur Farms in Australia SBS Punjabi 16/12/2020 26:28 Play





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











