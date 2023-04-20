'From literacy to financial literacy': Why women need to know how money works?

To support the economic development of migrant women, Melbourne-based mortgage broker Niti Bhargava conducts free workshops to empower women from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds with financial literacy and knowledge of money management.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, she says, "I met a lot of women, and I feel astounded when I see some cases where women earn more than their partners but don't understand any nitty-gritty of finances.





"In many migrant communities, fathers or husbands or male figures are traditionally expected to take charge of money matters, and this cultural stereotype has silently impeded women's economic independence," she adds.



Studies reveal that migrant women from a non-English speaking country have a financial literacy rate of 40.5% compared to 49.1% for Australian-born women. In this conversation, Ms Bhargava spoke about loans, banking, tax and super. She also shed some light on how she started educating women about financial independence and its importance.





Tune into this podcast to learn about the importance of financial literacy and how migrant women can participate in their wealth management.



LISTEN TO The interview with Niti Bhargava for more information. 17:29 Play