From manuscript to publishing: Meet Punjabi poetess Jasmeen Pannu who supports and promotes emerging writers

Highlights Sydney-based writer Jasmeen Pannu helps new authors with financial constraints to get their books published

Ms Pannu put her own publishing dreams on hold to support emerging writers

Ms Pannu had co-authored her first book with her husband and seasoned poet, Sahib Singh Pannu, but the duo made an informed choice to hold the publication of their joint effort to assist new authors facing financial constraints that prevent them from publishing their books.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the mother of two said she has been passionate about reading and writing since a young age.





"For me, reading good literature and writing is like eating good food," she said.





She added that she feels empowered by assisting others who share similar interests.





Bridging the gap between a draft manuscript to publishing a book:





Ms Pannu credits her husband for rekindling her passion for poetry, which she had seemingly lost over time.





“My husband used to give me his writings for checking and suggestions. This rekindled my passion, and I started writing once again.





"We eventually decided to publish our first book together. But once I had the opportunity to read work from other aspiring writers, some of whom wrote really well, I decided to help them instead," she said.





The young mother loves writing bold and revolutionary poems. Source: Jasmeen Kaur Pannu





Ms Pannu, who is also associated with 'Punjabi Sath,' a literary organisation based in Melbourne, has committed to publishing the works of at least two emerging writers every year.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





