A conversation with acclaimed Punjabi writer Jaswant Zafar

An artistic sketch of Jaswant Zafar (Photo by Saili Balwinder)

Published 25 February 2015 at 11:04pm, updated 21 February 2019 at 3:32pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Jaswant Singh Zafar is a famous Punjabi poet, photographer, and a painter. He writes for the social causes; his poem 'Assi Nanak De Ke Lagdde Haa'n' got him much commendation. Here is Preetinder Grewal with this conversation titled "Jaswant Zafar - Jeevan ate Rachna"….

