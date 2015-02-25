A conversation with acclaimed Punjabi writer Jaswant Zafar

An artistic sketch of Jaswant Zafar (Photo by Saili Balwinder)
Published 25 February 2015
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Jaswant Singh Zafar is a famous Punjabi poet, photographer, and a painter. He writes for the social causes; his poem 'Assi Nanak De Ke Lagdde Haa'n' got him much commendation. Here is Preetinder Grewal with this conversation titled "Jaswant Zafar - Jeevan ate Rachna"….
