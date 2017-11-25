From rags-to-riches, Deepak Vinayak named 'Multicultural Champion’ in Victoria

Mr. Vinayak is the first ever Indian to attain this title. Source: SBS











Thursday 23rd November this year, was perhaps Deepak Vinayak's most memorable day, when he was invited as a very special guest to participate in a ceremony held at Victoria's Government House in Melbourne. "Surprisingly, they announced my name for this title", said Mr Vinayak, in a conversation with SBS Punjabi.





The Victorian government has bestowed this title for the first time ever in 2017, and the honour has been shared by Deepak Vinayak and Parsuram Luital (originally from Bhutan). Talking about the additional responsibilities this title will bring, he said, "A champion's role is to provide support to the community, and to work as a bridge between public and policy makers."





Mr. Vinayak came to Australia 21 years ago. For the past many years he has made substantial contributions in engaging with the newly arriving migrants and helping them.











With Andrew Crisp (right), acting Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police Source: SBS





A two-time People of Australia Ambassador, White Ribbon Ambassador and Australia Day Ambassador for 4 consecutive years, Mr. Vinayak also been selected as finalist for 'Pride of Australia' medal.
















