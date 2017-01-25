SBS Punjabi

Four-time Australia Day Ambassador : Deepak Vinayak

Published 25 January 2017 at 11:21am, updated 25 January 2017 at 11:36am
By Manpreet K Singh
"Coming to Australia was like a rebirth for me," says Melburnian Deepak Vinayak, who has been appointed Australia Day ambassador for the fourth consecutive time this year.

Mr Vinayak came to Australia 21 years ago, and shares in the interview that initially, he did it tough. He took up a string of part time positions, many of them being odd jobs. It was only after working at 14 different workplaces, that he received a permanent position. During that struggle period, there were times he had to sleep on a platform at a suburban railway station.

 But he has no regrets and firmly believes that Australia has given him a lot - and he's trying hard to give back to the community that has helped him find his feet in an egalitarian, fair and sport-loving nation.

We spoke to Mr Vinayak on the eve of Australia Day, asking him "how has Australia changed you?"... hear his response in this interview 

Mr Deepak Vinayak speaking a function in Melbourne
