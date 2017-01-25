Four-time Australia Day Ambassador : Deepak Vinayak

Mr Vinayak came to Australia 21 years ago, and shares in the interview that initially, he did it tough. He took up a string of part time positions, many of them being odd jobs. It was only after working at 14 different workplaces, that he received a permanent position. During that struggle period, there were times he had to sleep on a platform at a suburban railway station.





But he has no regrets and firmly believes that Australia has given him a lot - and he's trying hard to give back to the community that has helped him find his feet in an egalitarian, fair and sport-loving nation.





We spoke to Mr Vinayak on the eve of Australia Day, asking him "how has Australia changed you?"... hear his response in this interview





Mr Deepak Vinayak speaking a function in Melbourne Source: SBS Punjabi









