From selling bell-bottom jeans to becoming an actor, Prince Kanwaljit Singh shares his journey to success

Prince Kanwaljit Singh

Prince Kanwaljit Singh. Source: Supplied by Prince Kanwaljit Singh's Facebook page.

Published 10 June 2022 at 3:59pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Ahead of the release of Punjabi film 'Posti', which addresses the drug menace, actor and writer Prince Kanwaljit Singh is on his Australia tour. In an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi, the actor reveals details about his struggling days and how theatre and literature shaped him into becoming one of the finest actors in Punjabi cinema.

Click on the link to listen to Prince Kanwaljit Singh's interview in Punjabi. 

From selling bell-bottom jeans to becoming an actor, Prince Kanwaljit Singh shares his journey to success

10/06/202220:39


