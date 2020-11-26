‘From street begging to court’: Meet Nisha Rao, Pakistan's first transgender lawyer

Nisha Rao attained her Law degree from Karachi’s Sindh Muslim Law College in 2018.





“My road to success was full of challenges. I even had to beg on streets to pay for my education initially,” Nisha says.





Claimed to be Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer, Nisha has so far given legal representation to over 50 cases.





Nisha has a dream to construct a shelter home for elderly transgenders in the country.





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.



