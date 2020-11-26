SBS Punjabi

‘From street begging to court’: Meet Nisha Rao, Pakistan's first transgender lawyer

Nisha Rao

Source: Supplied by Masood Mallhi

Published 26 November 2020 at 11:46am, updated 26 November 2020 at 1:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
28-year-old Nisha Rao has earned the honour of becoming the first transgender lawyer in Pakistan. This a story of someone who had to deal with discrimination, humiliation, and insensitivity, but not anymore.

Nisha Rao attained her Law degree from Karachi’s Sindh Muslim Law College in 2018.

“My road to success was full of challenges. I even had to beg on streets to pay for my education initially,” Nisha says.

Claimed to be Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer, Nisha has so far given legal representation to over 50 cases.

Nisha has a dream to construct a shelter home for elderly transgenders in the country.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.

