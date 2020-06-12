Gardening tips: Here’s what you can grow in your winter vegetable garden

As the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay at home, more and more people have joined a global trend of taking up gardening as a hobby. Some are taking it as an opportunity to stay fit while others are growing fruit and vegetables for their obvious cost and health benefits.





Melbourne-based Abbi Fatehgarhia, who is a nature-lover and a passionate veggie-grower, says that while many crops don’t grow in the cold, there is still a big list of fruits and vegetables that will tolerate and even thrive in these conditions.





“Many people think winter doesn’t let things grow in your backyard. But I feel they should do a bit of research to find a list of veggies that could not only grow but boom at this time of the year,” he says.





"I have seen many people utilising their extra time to do gardening this winter after they're hit with this unprecedented situation with the coronavirus."





What winter vegetables can you plant?





“I would advise people to go for the fast-growing crops that you can harvest in quick succession," he says.





“Many vegetables are resistant to cooler temperatures and are suitable for winter like radishes, peas, carrot, lettuces, turnip, mustard, rocket, spinach etc.”





Abbi Fatehgarhia often posts his gardening tips as short videos on TikTok. Source: Supplied





Some winter gardening tips from his experience





Mr Fatehgarhia has some recommendations for the vegetable-growers this winter.





“Mainly, people should focus on the seed selection, composting, access to sunlight, and watering needs of the plants,” he says.





Mr Fathegarhia says the best time to start growing is early winter.





“It all depends where you live in Australia. Although, different crops like different times, but generally for people living in Melbourne, I think mid-May could serve as a starting point to grow various winter crops,” he says.





He adds that some ‘greenhouse’ tools and techniques could further help to facilitate a better crop.





“It is all directly proportional to your efforts. You can stretch your crop to late-stage winter and may also improve yields provided you find more time for your garden,” he says.







Mr Fatehgarhia suggested that for some of the vegetables you don’t even need to buy seeds or seedlings.





“Why don’t you grow it from the stuff you purchased from the market. It is very cost-effective. I have had great results for spring onion, spinach, and some herbs,” he says.





“You just need to save the last three centimetres of the root-side of a plant and grow it in a water jar before transferring it to your garden bed.”





The benefits of growing your own vegetables





Mr Fatehgarhia says he finds gardening very rewarding in more ways than one.





“It is fresh and healthy. It saves your pocket from expensive groceries. It’s a great outdoor exercise, plus you can’t beat it as a natural stress reliever,” he says.





“I love to grow organic vegetables and fruits in my backyard. It is very rejuvenating to see the crops grow in the lap of nature.”





“I feel the veggie-patch is the best part of our house. It is not just a space to grow the green stuff but also a beautiful space to sit, work, and recharge.”





