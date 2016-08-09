SBS Punjabi

‘Gau Raksha’ or ‘Gau Mafia’ - Increasing Cow Vigilantism Hits Punjab Industry

SBS Punjabi

Brutal cow vigilantes strip thrash dalit men

Brutal cow vigilantes strip thrash dalit men Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 August 2016 at 10:21pm, updated 9 August 2016 at 11:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Cow vigilantes are threatening Punjab's hard earned prosperous dairy, soap and leather industry. After going scot free despite targeting cattle transporters, cow vigilantes are now harassing the people involved in these businesses. SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal...

Published 9 August 2016 at 10:21pm, updated 9 August 2016 at 11:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?