Getting help when your loved one has gambling problems

Settlement Guide Punjabi

Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 17 August 2022
There is no cure when it comes to gambling addiction. But when family and friends of problem gamblers get the right support for themselves, they are more likely to help their loved ones recover. In Australia, help is available in your language.

Data compiled in 2021 by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, suggest that approximately one in three Australians spend money on gambling products, and 7.2% of Australian adults are at risk of experiencing gambling harm.

Negative consequences from gambling come in different forms, including financial, legal, and emotional harm.

These don’t only affect the individual, but also their family and social network.

Gambling participation is not greater amongst people of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) backgrounds. But research shows that they are more vulnerable to gambling harm and experience more gambling problems than the general community.

Natalie Wright is the Director of the Office of Responsible Gambling in New South Wales. She explains how someone’s culture can influence their attitude towards gambling.

“Quite often shame and stigma are really big barriers for help-seeking in people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities. And often, that collectivist…culture means that the problem that they may be experiencing with gambling is not only individual; it reflects on the families. And the other issue is around counselling in many communities is a really foreign, Western concept. So, there’s often a notion that people want to keep things within the family.”

The first port of call for anybody needing help in New South Wales is Gamble Aware, says Natalie Wright.

People calling the Gamble Aware helpline on 1800 – 858 – 858, have the option to use an interpreter and get matched with a counsellor speaking their language.

For help call or click on the links below:

