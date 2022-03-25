SBS Punjabi

Giving animals a second chance: adopting and fostering pets in Australia

Giving animals a second chance is a rewarding experience Source: Getty Images/Group4 Studio

Published 25 March 2022 at 12:12pm, updated 24 May 2022 at 3:59pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Australia has one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world, with approximately 61% of households owning a pet. Yet, thousands of pets go into shelters or are rescued every year.

By adopting or fostering an animal from a shelter, not only will you be able to enjoy their companionship, you are also giving them a second chance in life.

Kieran Watson from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (better known as the RSPCA), says around 30,000 animals enter their NSW shelter alone every year, with cats being the highest at 15,000, followed by dogs at 10,000.

Other animals include livestock such as horses, pigs, roosters, as well as rabbits, birds, and fish.

At the RSPCA, like most pet rescue organisations, the animals are medically and behaviourally assessed, vaccinated, microchipped and desexed before they are put up for adoption at a low fee.

"For a great low price, you are getting a great quality animal that’s going to love you unconditionally. If you were to buy a pet from online or a pet store, you might not know where that pet has come from, you might not know what issues it has long term, you don’t know how it's been bred, what condition it has been living in before you adopt it. So, it’s really hard to know a) if you’re getting an animal in good health and b) if you’re getting an animal that is being treated right.”

