Global Talent visa: A permanent residency pathway for highly skilled individuals

Launched in November 2019, the Global Talent Independent Program is designed to attract highly skilled individuals in some chosen sector to help grow Australian innovation and tech economies.





Founder and Principal Immigration Lawyer at Work Visa Lawyers Chris Johnston explains.





“The visa has actually grown out of the something which used to be called the Distinguished Talent visa, which was designed to get top people in their field. And the Global Talent has broadened the category to include 10 sectors, and it’s a bit wider in terms of who it accepts."





"There is 10 field, there is a range but many of a focus on, I suppose high-tech related industries or new emerging industries such as the circular economy.”





To promote the program and engage with prospective applicants and industries, the Department of Home Affairs has stationed Global Talent Officers in different cities across the globe, such as London, Shanghai, Singapore, and Washington DC.



The future-focused industries in which the Australian government is seeking to attract candidates with highly specialised skills are:



Resources,

Agri-food and AgTech,

Energy, Health Industries,

Defence,

Advanced Manufacturing and Space,

Circular Economy,

DigiTech,

Infrastructure and Tourism,

Financial Services and FinTech

and Education.





Senior Manager at a Big 4 Consulting firm, Subhodeep Brahma, has exceptional professional achievements in his field of expertise.



“This Global Talent Visa has two tracks, one is for recent PhD graduates, and the other one is for people who have an extraordinary experience in their field. So, I have been in management consulting for the last 11 years now, and the last five or six have been around digital consulting, so that was my profile based on which I have applied for this visa.”



