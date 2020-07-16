SBS Punjabi

Google to invest $10 billion in India

SBS Punjabi

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai Source: AAP

Published 17 July 2020 at 8:40am
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

This week, Google has announced Rs 75,000 crore investment in India 'over the next five to seven years.' To hear more about this and other news stories from India, listen to our weekly India Diary.

Here are the main stories in this week's India Diary:

Google is going to invest Rs 75,000 crores (approximately $10 billion) in India over the next five to seven years. CEO Sundar Pichai announced the Google for India Digitization Fund earlier this week, saying "This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.” This will be achieved through investment equity and partnerships, and the goal is to ensure that every Indian will receive information in their own language.

Political crisis in Rajasthan has deepened as Sachin Pilot, along with 18 other state legislators, were declared ineligible by Congress party; Pilot has been removed as state party leader, but for now says he’s not planning to join the rival Bharatiya Janata Party. 

India has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases with more than 9 lakh people now testing positive. New restrictions have also been imposed in Punjab to combat the spread of COVID-19. A maximum of five people can gather at any time and weddings can only be attended by 30 people. All Punjab ministers will also be tested for coronavirus.  

To hear more about these and other stories making news in India, click on the audio link above. 

Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 
News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

 

