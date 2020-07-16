Google to invest $10 billion in India

Here are the main stories in this week's India Diary:





Google is going to invest Rs 75,000 crores (approximately $10 billion) in India over the next five to seven years. CEO Sundar Pichai announced the Google for India Digitization Fund earlier this week, saying "This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.” This will be achieved through investment equity and partnerships, and the goal is to ensure that every Indian will receive information in their own language.





Political crisis in Rajasthan has deepened as Sachin Pilot, along with 18 other state legislators, were declared ineligible by Congress party; Pilot has been removed as state party leader, but for now says he’s not planning to join the rival Bharatiya Janata Party.





India has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases with more than 9 lakh people now testing positive. New restrictions have also been imposed in Punjab to combat the spread of COVID-19. A maximum of five people can gather at any time and weddings can only be attended by 30 people. All Punjab ministers will also be tested for coronavirus.





To hear more about these and other stories making news in India, click on the audio link above.





