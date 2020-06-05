SBS Punjabi

Grateful migrant labourers to build a statue of Sonu Sood for his timely help during Coronavirus lockdown

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2020 at 4:49pm, updated 5 June 2020 at 4:58pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Sonu Sood, considered an angel for helping thousands of migrant labourers may soon have his statue erected in Bihar. This and much more in this week’s news from Bollywood.

Published 5 June 2020 at 4:49pm, updated 5 June 2020 at 4:58pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
When the news hit Twitter that grateful migrant workers who were helped by Sonu Sood to make their journey from Mumbai to their hometowns in Bihar, the actor responded by "instead, please use the money to help someone poor".

Also this week, Askhay Kumar takes part in the first film shooting after COVID-19 restrictions ease;

A song from Gulabo Sitabo released; and more.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

Other stories

Bollywood gupshup with SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Why does Kangana Ranaut think she's 'Panga Queen' and Virat Kohli is 'Panga King'?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?