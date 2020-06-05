Grateful migrant labourers to build a statue of Sonu Sood for his timely help during Coronavirus lockdown

When the news hit Twitter that grateful migrant workers who were helped by Sonu Sood to make their journey from Mumbai to their hometowns in Bihar, the actor responded by "instead, please use the money to help someone poor".





Also this week, Askhay Kumar takes part in the first film shooting after COVID-19 restrictions ease;





A song from Gulabo Sitabo released; and more.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





