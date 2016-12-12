Grocery stores selling illegal opiates as Indian 'Kamini'

An eight month SBS investigation has revealed consumers are being exposed to dangerous drugs being passed off as 'herbal remedies'





The trade is so lucrative that it has now allegedly become the prime source of income for some of these small businesses, who are offered discounts on their grocery product imports only if they also agree to purchase (and sell on) the opiate tablets.





A laboratory test on a herbal product bought in Melbourne, reveals that it contains a significant amount of opium, and some experts believe consuming just two tablets will give the user a "hit".





Melbourne-based GP Dr. Gurdip Aurora says the dose can be fatal for some individuals.











Named Kamini Vidrawan Ras, and popularly known as 'Kamini tablets' this ayurvedic medication is sold as an aphrodisiac or often as a stimulant by many South Asian grocery stores around Australia, and as alleged to SBS, more and more people are getting addicted to it.



