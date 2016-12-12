SBS Punjabi

Grocery stores selling illegal opiates as Indian 'Kamini'

SBS Punjabi

Undercover

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2016 at 10:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26am
By Manpreet K Singh, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

An SBS investigation has found illegally supplied tobacco and handmade tablets containing opiates are being imported undetected into Australia and sold at some South Asian grocery stores.

Published 13 December 2016 at 10:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26am
By Manpreet K Singh, Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
An eight month SBS investigation has revealed consumers are being exposed to dangerous drugs being passed off as 'herbal remedies'

The trade is so lucrative that it has now allegedly become the prime source of income for some of these small businesses, who are offered  discounts on their grocery product imports only if they also agree to purchase (and sell on) the opiate tablets.

A laboratory test on a herbal product bought in Melbourne, reveals that it contains a significant amount of opium, and some experts believe consuming just two tablets will give the user a "hit".

Melbourne-based GP Dr. Gurdip Aurora says the dose can be fatal for some individuals. 



Named Kamini Vidrawan Ras, and popularly known as 'Kamini tablets' this ayurvedic medication is sold as an aphrodisiac or often as a stimulant by many South Asian grocery stores around Australia, and as alleged to SBS, more and more people are getting addicted to it.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?