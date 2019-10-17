SBS Punjabi

Guru Granth Sahib's 'parkash' inside Australian federal parliament for historic 550th celebrations

Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy scriptures being read inside a Gurudwara

Image for representation only: Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy scriptures ceremoniously opened inside a Gurudwara Source: SBS Punjabi

'As far as we know, this will be the first time in Australian history, that Sri Guru Granth Sahib's 'parkash' will take place inside the federal parliament,' says Harkirat Singh Ajnoha from the Australian Sikh Council, which has a special celebration planned next week for Guru Nanak's 550th birthday.

As many organisations around the world get ready to celebrate the landmark birthday of the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak, 'a historic event' is planned at Australia's federal parliament next week in Canberra.

"This will be the first ever parkash (ceremonial opening) of Guru Granth Sahib (the Sikh scriptures), and there will be Kirtan with tanti saaz (traditional musical instruments)", Harkirat Singh Ajnoha from Australian Sikh Council told SBS Punjabi. 

"The Panj Piaras (five beloved ones) will escort Sri Guru Granth Sahib ceremoniously from the security checkpoint outside the Parliament House, and the parkash will take place at a designated room inside."

"At least 30 federal MPs and Senators have confirmed their presence for this historic event," he added.

Mr Ajnoha said, ministers and senior leaders from all political parties will also be present.

"The Immigration Minister David Coleman, Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese, leader of the Greens Party Richard di Natale, Shadow Multicultural Minister Andrew Giles and Assistant Multicultural Minister Jason Wood will join at the dinner thereafter, where Harinder Singh from SikhRI will present a keynote address."

"There will also be a representation of Gurdwaras and organisations from Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Riverland, Cairns, Woolgoolga, Alice Springs, Darwin, Gold Coast and other regional cities and towns," he added.

To hear the full conversation, please click on the audio link above.

