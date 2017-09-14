SBS Punjabi

Gurwinder Singh speaks about Climate Change and mitigation

SBS Punjabi

Gurwinder Singh at SBS studios

Gurwinder Singh at SBS studios Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2017 at 2:06pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Gurwinder Singh from Future Industries Institute, University of South Australia spoke at the Clean Up 2017 conference about his proposed methodology to tackle global warming.

Published 14 September 2017 at 2:06pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
The emission of CO2 through the burning of fossil fuels and industrial activities is one of the major contributors to global warming.

 

Therefore, much attention has been given to developing low cost and sustainable methods that would be useful in capturing and storing CO2 in order to reduce its emission into the atmosphere.

 

In his research paper, Gurwinder Singh reported on the synthesis of activated carbons, from waste biomass, through a single step activation process for the capture of CO2 molecules.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?