Gurwinder Singh speaks about Climate Change and mitigation

The emission of CO2 through the burning of fossil fuels and industrial activities is one of the major contributors to global warming.











Therefore, much attention has been given to developing low cost and sustainable methods that would be useful in capturing and storing CO2 in order to reduce its emission into the atmosphere.











In his research paper, Gurwinder Singh reported on the synthesis of activated carbons, from waste biomass, through a single step activation process for the capture of CO2 molecules.













