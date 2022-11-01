SBS Punjabi

Halloween celebrations provide boost for retailers

children trick-or-treating

Children trick or treating on Halloween Credit: Rebecca Nelson/Getty Images

Published 1 November 2022 at 12:34pm
By Marcus Megalokomos
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31st, traditionally on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It begins the observance dedicated to remembering the dead. But Halloween has become a pop culture dress-up event, providing a chance for kids and adults to dress up in scary costumes for fun and decorate their homes.

Research by the Australian Retailers Association shows five million Australians will take part in some way; and the average amount spent on Halloween is $86 per person, equating to a $430 million boost for retailers.

Those in the 35 to 49-year-old age range are the most likely to celebrate Halloween, with one in five Australians holding or attending a party without children.

A new art exhibition in London is highliting the escapism of the horror genre and its power and reflection of the times we live through.

'The Horror Show' at Somerset House charts how artists, musicians and filmmakers have been inspired by the petrifying.

The monstrous and the terrifying theme of this show explores how the horror genre has influenced British artists, musicians, TV and film from the 1970s to present day.

It's been co-curated by the BAFTA nominated artistic duo Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard.

We really want to show you how horror can be used as an incredibly sharp tool against injustice or inequality. And it's all in here. Throughout the three sections of the exhibition, you see a kind of tool kit, a how-to guide of how to rise up and speak loud and make art that makes a difference,
