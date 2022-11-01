Halloween celebrations provide boost for retailers

Research by the Australian Retailers Association shows five million Australians will take part in some way; and the average amount spent on Halloween is $86 per person, equating to a $430 million boost for retailers.





Those in the 35 to 49-year-old age range are the most likely to celebrate Halloween, with one in five Australians holding or attending a party without children.





A new art exhibition in London is highliting the escapism of the horror genre and its power and reflection of the times we live through.





'The Horror Show' at Somerset House charts how artists, musicians and filmmakers have been inspired by the petrifying.





The monstrous and the terrifying theme of this show explores how the horror genre has influenced British artists, musicians, TV and film from the 1970s to present day.





It's been co-curated by the BAFTA nominated artistic duo Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard.



