SBS Punjabi

Harbhajan Singh Aulakh named finalist for "Sportsperson of the Year 2016"!

SBS Punjabi

Veteran athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh

Veteran athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2016 at 7:06pm, updated 20 January 2016 at 8:22pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Octagenarian athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh has been named as a finalist for "Sportsperson of the Year 2016" by the Coffs Harbour Council. The winner will be announced on Australia Day - January 26!

Published 20 January 2016 at 7:06pm, updated 20 January 2016 at 8:22pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Veteran athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh has won dozens of medals at national and international competitions, including the Asian Games, Pan Pacific Games, The World Masters and the Australian Masters Games. In all, he has won 126 medals in various track and field eventsof which, 77 are gold medals.

 
HS Aulakh
Source: Supplied


Mr Aulakh formerly lived in Melbourne, from where he participated in state, national and international sporting events - many times taking part in 12 to 13 events, and winning medals in all of them. Recently he moved to Woolgoolga, where he works as a blueberry picker, so he can make his way to these sporting events.

 
HS Aulakh after winning 12 medals at the Australian Masters Games 2015
HS Aulakh after winning 12 medals at the Australian Masters Games 2015 Source: SBS Punjabi


The Coffs Harbour Council has now named him as one of the five finalists for this year's title of "Sportsperson of the Year"... Winners will be announced at a formal ceremony on Jan 26, where other awards like "Citizen of the Year", "Young Citizen of the Year" and Volunteer of the Year will also be announced.

 

Good luck Mr Harbhajan Singh Aulakh!!



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai.jpg

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma