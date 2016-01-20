Harbhajan Singh Aulakh named finalist for "Sportsperson of the Year 2016"!

Veteran athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh has won dozens of medals at national and international competitions, including the Asian Games, Pan Pacific Games, The World Masters and the Australian Masters Games. In all, he has won 126 medals in various track and field eventsof which, 77 are gold medals.





Source: Supplied





Mr Aulakh formerly lived in Melbourne, from where he participated in state, national and international sporting events - many times taking part in 12 to 13 events, and winning medals in all of them. Recently he moved to Woolgoolga, where he works as a blueberry picker, so he can make his way to these sporting events.





HS Aulakh after winning 12 medals at the Australian Masters Games 2015 Source: SBS Punjabi





The Coffs Harbour Council has now named him as one of the five finalists for this year's title of "Sportsperson of the Year"... Winners will be announced at a formal ceremony on Jan 26, where other awards like "Citizen of the Year", "Young Citizen of the Year" and Volunteer of the Year will also be announced.











Good luck Mr Harbhajan Singh Aulakh!!









