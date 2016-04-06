Harman Foundation Australia

MP Source: MP
Gurpreet Kaur from Harman Foundation talks about many services that this foundation is providing to the community e.g. grief and loss, Harmony in Families (new name to Domestic violence), chaplaincy services in hospitals and prisons, psychologist counsellings, providing meals to homeless and financial support etc etc. Harman foundation's volunteers and officials have undergone many trainings to equip them with the professionalism required for providing variety of services. They are also strengthening their legal arm as well. And she tells us that they are celebrating Harmony day every year to raise the awareness about harmony in families and society. This year's celebration by them is on this coming Sunday the 3rd April.
Published 6 April 2016 at 4:41pm
Source: SBS
