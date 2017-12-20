SBS Punjabi

Harmandeep Singh Sunner Punjabi topper in HSC

Harmandeep Singh Sunner

topped in Punjabi in HSC Source: Sunner

Published 21 December 2017 at 9:24am, updated 4 July 2018 at 11:42pm
By MP Singh
The unique achievement of Harmandeep is that he never ever went to any Punjabi school but learned all from Punjabi alphabets to HSC level from his mother and grand-pa.

Harmandeep prepared from previous exam papers as well as by reading the local newspapers and asked his grand-pa to help correcting his writings. He gives a powerful message to all community that Punjabi culture should be imbibed in children right from the very young age.

The Sunner family is well known in community as supporters of not only Punjabi language but Punjabi culture as well. Harmandeep strongly believes that his upbringing in pure Punjabi culture has helped him excel in all walks of life. Apart from striking 92 out of 100 in Punjabi, Harmandeep has achieved 99.5 ATAR and is looking forward to be a doctor like his dad.

Most students focus on subjects like Maths, Science, Accounting etc while sitting in HSC but there are also some like Harmandeep Singh Sunner who not only took Punjabi as one of main subjects but topped in the state as well by securing 92 out of 100.

Harmandeep is a Bhangra instructor himself and can play many traditional instruments as well. When asked about his thoughts on how Punjabi can be promoted to international levels, Harmandeep said,”Punjabi music and Punjabi dance are the best tools because these two are liked by all across the world”.

