Harnoor Kaur represents Australian Punjabi community at the NSW Youth Parliament

Youth Parliament is an apolitical program that empowers young people to be advocates for their community! Young people have the opportunity to create solutions to the problems facing NSW and debate those ideas in NSW Parliament House in front of real MPs!





Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal





"It is an excellent program to enrich the Youth who are the leaders of tomorrow and allows the teenagers to realise the power of their voice." Harnoor Kaur

YMCA NSW Youth Parliament participants are selected through a Local MP nomination or application process. The participants take place in a training camp and a parliamentary camp. In the training camp, each committee develops a bill and during the parliamentary camp, the committees debate the bill in the NSW Parliament with various MP's as the speakers.











Source: YMCA





















