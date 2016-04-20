SBS Punjabi

Harnoor Kaur represents Australian Punjabi community at the NSW Youth Parliament

Harnoor at SBS Studios, Melbourne

Harnoor at SBS Studios, Melbourne Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal

Published 20 April 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 20 April 2016 at 9:30pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Here we share a conversation with fifteen year old Harnoor Kaur from Sydney. Harnoor represented Punjabi community in this year's NSW Youth Parliament. Also in this interview, Harnoor's proud parents Rajwant and Kamal share their feelings of this success story. Preetinder Grewal reports…

Youth Parliament is an apolitical program that empowers young people to be advocates for their community! Young people have the opportunity to create solutions to the problems facing NSW and debate those ideas in NSW Parliament House in front of real MPs!

Harnoor Kaur with her parents at SBS Studio, Melbourne
Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal


"It is an excellent program to enrich the Youth who are the leaders of tomorrow and allows the teenagers to realise the power of their voice." Harnoor Kaur
YMCA NSW Youth Parliament participants are selected through a Local MP nomination or application process. The participants take place in a training camp and a parliamentary camp. In the training camp, each committee develops a bill and during the parliamentary camp, the committees debate the bill in the NSW Parliament with various MP's as the speakers.



Inside view of NSW Youth Parliament
Source: YMCA


 

 

 

