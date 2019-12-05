SBS Punjabi

Have you tried walking football? It's the newest fitness mantra

SBS Punjabi

Walking football – Paul Smith

Walking football – Paul Smith

Published 5 December 2019 at 1:31pm, updated 5 December 2019 at 1:37pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Walking football is a modified version of soccer which is rapidly gaining popularity among the over fifties age group. Since its inception in 2011, more than 800 clubs have already been set up in the UK. Australia is following suit with Football Federation Australia planning to establish 110 walking football hubs across the country in the coming year.

Available in other languages
Bond University’s associate professor in exercise and sports science Justin Keogh says while there has been little study done on walking football due to its relative novelty, the slower format and the non-contact nature of walking football makes it a safer sport for older people in contrast to something like the Masters Aussie Rules Footy.

Whereas walking football with the reduced impacts, the lack of sprinting, the injuries from that would be expected to be a lot less.

