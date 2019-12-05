Have you tried walking football? It's the newest fitness mantra

Bond University’s associate professor in exercise and sports science Justin Keogh says while there has been little study done on walking football due to its relative novelty, the slower format and the non-contact nature of walking football makes it a safer sport for older people in contrast to something like the Masters Aussie Rules Footy.





Whereas walking football with the reduced impacts, the lack of sprinting, the injuries from that would be expected to be a lot less.





