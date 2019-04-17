SBS Punjabi

He came to Australia on a Distinguished Talent Visa

SBS Punjabi

Australia honored scholar Dr Surinder Singh with Distinguished Talent Visa

Australia honored scholar Dr Singh with Distinguished Talent Visa Source: Prof Surinder Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2019 at 1:18pm, updated 20 April 2019 at 6:37am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Eminent scholar from Punjab Dr Surinder Singh achieved his PhD in Physics in year 1979, founded Physics department in Guru Nanak Dev University, spent 34 years in researching environmental science, earthquakes and uranium analysis, and in 2013, he was offered a Distinguished Talent Visa by the Australian government.

Published 17 April 2019 at 1:18pm, updated 20 April 2019 at 6:37am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Dr Surinder Singh said, ‘During my 34 years in the field of research I was invited by Australian government many times to participate in conferences and research projects. And after my retirement in 2013, Australian government offered me a Distinguished Talent Visa, which is usually offered to eminent personalities from across the globe. I migrated to Australian on that visa in year 2014 with my family’.

‘After migrating to Australia I started working as visiting professor with University of Wollongong to study earthquake patterns in mountain areas of Adelaide. I have recommended Australian government to start exploring uranium based energy power plants, because this country has the richest source of uranium in world’.

Prof Surinder Singh
After migrating to Australia Prof Singh started working as visiting professor with University of Wollongong Source: Prof Surinder Singh


Dr Singh told SBS Punjabi that Australia tops the list of countries with a uranium reserve and more than 50% of the world’s uranium is available here.

Dr Surinder Singh shared that, ‘I was engaged by governments of Punjab and India to conduct soil analysis to check the levels of uranium. Most of the water in Malwa belt of Punjab contains high quantities of uranium and in some areas it is 20 times more than the acceptable limits. My team found that ‘Toshan granites' have intrusion in soil and the uranium contained in those granites was leaked in the underground waters’.

Leaders in research

Einstein and Newton wrong, India invented stem cell research, academics say



‘We worked in collaboration with BHABHA atomic research center and invented special RO water systems to filter water in those uranium enriched areas. Unfortunately, the animals are still drinking that hard water enriched with uranium and same is going to crops and vegetables and is eventually going into humans in form of milk and other stuff’.

Comparing research and facilities in India and Australia, Dr Surinder Singh commented, ‘India has far more manpower but not much facility. On the other hand, Australia has much better equipment and facilities but very few people are coming in the field of research’.

Prof Surinder Singh
Prof Singh worked in collaboration with BHABHA atomic research center. Source: Prof Surinder Singh


‘Research requires lots of patience as some researches are quite complex and take much longer than others. I urge all Punjabis to come forward in the field of research as only those communities succeed who dedicate lots of resources in doing researches’.

Punjabies on top University positions

Prof. Deep Saini joins as vice-chancellor of University of Canberra



During this period of his services in India, 32 people attained their PhDs under him and have published more than 250 papers on various fields.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

Sikh scientist is the face of diversity in leading Australian University

Prof. Deep Saini joins as vice-chancellor of University of Canberra

Kuldip Singh Sidhu felicitated for path-breaking stem cell research



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?