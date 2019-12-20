‘He picked the wrong people’: Melbourne couple confront the man allegedly stealing their Jeep

A Melbourne couple’s daring act of taking on an alleged vehicle thief who they claim nearly stole their much-loved car, and eventually stopping him in his tracks has been caught on a surveillance video. But they don't recommend anyone should take it upon themselves to confront an offender as they did.





A dramatic video footage shows a male suspect was allegedly caught and beaten up before being handed over to Police for allegedly stealing a car in Melbourne.





The Jeep Cherokee was parked outside the couple’s tyre shop in Campbellfield, with the engine still running on Wednesday, when the alleged offender tried to steal it.





The couple says they were inside their Somerton Road business when they noticed on the CCTV monitor someone entering their car at around 6:30 PM.





Joginder Singh and his wife Manjit Kaur said they were in ‘no mood’ to let their ‘much-loved’ car slip away.





Mr Singh ran behind his Jeep and managed to grab the driver and pull him out of the vehicle. The CCTV footage shows Joginder Singh running after the car that was stolen from his business premises. Source: Supplied





Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi that he has no regrets about the way he did this.





“I acknowledge that it was a dangerous attempt but it was a calculated risk. He picked the wrong people. The Jeep is our family member and we can’t imagine someone taking it away,” he said.





“I left my vehicle running in order to cool it down in the 40-degree heat while closing our business premises. In a split moment, a man opened the door and drove off with my vehicle.”





Mr Singh said that he along with his ‘brave’ wife went after the alleged offender running away with their car.

The CCTV video appears to show Mr Singh running after the car before reaching out and hitting the car window with his phone.





“My phone cover is like a steel cap which I use due to the nature of the work I do. I began smashing it on the window,” he said.





Mr Singh claims another man in a car allegedly tried to rescue the alleged offender by ‘hitting’ them with a car and was able to flee away before the Police arrived. Surveillance video shows Manjit Kaur chasing the male suspect. Source: Supplied





While talking about ‘beating’ the alleged offender, Mr Singh said it happened out of the ‘frustration’ of the members of the public at such crime in the area.





“We thank everyone who helped us especially those from a nearby car workshop and gym.”





Mr Singh said that he doesn’t want to justify the actions done to catch the alleged offender.

“I won’t recommend it to anyone else. We have learnt a valuable lesson. Please always keep your cars locked and be safe this Christmas and holiday season.”





Victoria Police told SBS Punjabi that a 29-year-old Melbourne man has been charged in relation to the incident. Joginder Singh and his wife Manjit Kaur run a tyre shop and car workshop at Somerton Rd, Campbellfield. Source: SBS Punjabi





The police statement reads - “Police are investigating following a theft of a motor vehicle in Campbellfield on Wednesday night (18 December).





“It is alleged a man gained entry to an unsupervised running car on Somerton Road and took off around 6.30pm.





“The 29-year-old man was arrested by police a short time later.





"He was charged on summons with Theft of Motor Vehicle and Drive Whilst disqualified. He has been bailed to appear at the Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court on the 11th of May, 2020.”





Any witnesses or people with information in relation to this incident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.





