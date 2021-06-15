Health concerns over a shortage of cleaners as international students flee industry

Saurav has been cleaning Sydney workplaces for two years.





As an international student from Nepal, the job allows him to fit work around his study.





But government changes have forced the 22-year-old to look for other employment.





"Many of my friends they've already moved from cleaning to kitchens .. because the hours are relaxed and they're getting more money so there's no point staying."





Before the pandemic, international students were only allowed to work 20 hours a week.





But as borders closed and businesses lost workers, the rules were relaxed.





The cap was removed to allow students to work unlimited hours in agriculture, food processing, health care, aged care, disability care and child care.





In May, the government extended the list to include tourism and hospitality.





But the cleaning industry hasn't been included.





Lisa Macqueen, from commercial cleaning company Cleancorp, says that decision has had a major impact on the industry.





"They can only work 20 hours in the cleaning industry but they could work up to 100 hours if they wanted to - or more - in tourism and hospitality which is great news for those industries but it's devastating for the cleaning industry."





