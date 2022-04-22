Health measures ease for COVID-19 close contacts

It's been a highly anticipated move and now finally Victoria and New South Wales are easing many of their remaining of Coronavirus restrictions.





They are the first Australian states to do so, meaning they have very few COVID-19 rules left.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says his state has found a proportionate and balanced way forward.





"Well it's a great day for our state. It's a day to also reflect on what we've come through. It has been a bloody tough two years for the people of NSW. Whether that's on the health side where people have lost their loved ones. Whether it's businesses that have had to close, or somehow find their way through. Whether it's people who have lost work and their job for years and now we sit here today with an unemployment rate in NSW of below 4 per cent. I mean what a journey."





From Friday night, Victoria will scrap its "vaccinated economy", meaning people will no longer have to check-in or show their vaccination status to enter a venue.





Masks will no longer be required in schools, early childhood settings, and retail and hospitality venues.





In both Victoria and New South Wales, unvaccinated international travellers will no longer have to quarantine for seven days.





But the most significant change in both states is an end to the requirement that household contacts of positive cases must isolate for seven days.





Instead, these people will need to follow a new set of precautions, including wearing face masks in indoor settings, taking daily Rapid Antigen Tests, working from home where possible and avoiding sensitive settings.





Last month, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee recommended that the seven day isolation requirement be replaced by other measures once the peak of the BA.2 Omicron wave had passed.





Victoria's Health Minister Martin Foley says this has now happened in his state.





"We know that there will be a long plateauing and tail to this BA.2 Omicron sub-variant wave but what we know is that we've passed the peak and we are able to look to this group of sensible measures being able to take us into a still-challenging winter. Only the most important of settings remain."



