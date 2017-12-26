Hear Amanjeet's story, as narrated to SBS Punjabi

To read the full story, please click on the link below:
The foyer of the college opened by Amanjeet, reportedly with guidance from her migration agent Source: Supplied
Published 27 December 2017 at 10:36am, updated 27 December 2017 at 3:19pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
"I was duped into believing that opening a college would get me permanent residency in Australia. I'm totally shattered. My daughter's future has been destroyed. I spent eight years of my life in Brisbane for nothing", Amanjeet Kaur Cheema told SBS Punjabi, who is now back in India after failing to gain residency in Australia.
Published 27 December 2017 at 10:36am, updated 27 December 2017 at 3:19pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Share