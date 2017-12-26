SBS Punjabi

Hear Amanjeet's story, as narrated to SBS Punjabi

The foyer of the college opened by Amanjeet, reportedly with guidance from her migration agent

The foyer of the college opened by Amanjeet, reportedly with guidance from her migration agent

Published 27 December 2017 at 10:36am, updated 27 December 2017 at 3:19pm
By Manpreet K Singh
"I was duped into believing that opening a college would get me permanent residency in Australia. I'm totally shattered. My daughter's future has been destroyed. I spent eight years of my life in Brisbane for nothing", Amanjeet Kaur Cheema told SBS Punjabi, who is now back in India after failing to gain residency in Australia.

'I was duped into believing that opening a college would get me permanent residency in Australia'



