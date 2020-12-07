SBS Punjabi

Here's how families are celebrating occasions in isolation during coronavirus pandemic

Published 7 December 2020 at 11:29am, updated 7 December 2020 at 11:33am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Celebrations of important family, cultural and religious occasions have had to adjust to the social distancing rules and travel bans in 2020. While some are eagerly awaiting the easing of restrictions to reunite with loved ones, others are busy strategising new ways to celebrate the survival of an especially tough year.

After 112 days of lockdown in Melbourne, Greece-born Effie Atkins who lives with lung cancer is hopeful that she will be able to keep the family traditions of Christmas alive, albeit in an outdoor setting this year.

We live in very tough times. I don’t have fear because I am careful before I go out or before I do anything, I check first what I do, what consequences that will have?

That sense of loneliness is what not-for-profit provider Feros Cares’ Be Someone For Someone initiative aims to tackle. Since one in four Australians currently experience loneliness, Jo Winwood who heads the initiative says her team is putting together an online Christmas celebration via Zoom for older people around Australia who are too afraid to leave their homes at the moment.

We know that Christmas is the loneliest time of the year regardless of self-isolation and all the things we’ve experienced so it’s a time when people feel particularly vulnerable at its best. So community activities, things that you would normally get on the bus, go out to the park, join in the carols - people are afraid of doing that so that gives them even more impetus to stay at home and become even more isolated.

To find out how you can help tackle loneliness this Christmas, visit Be Someone For Someone’s the
More the Merrier
page.

To find out more about coronavirus information in your language, visit
www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


For 24/7 free over-the-phone emotional support, call
Lifeline
on 13 11 14 or
Beyondblue
on 1300 22 4636.

If you need interpretation, call the National Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 and ask to connect to your preferred service.

Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


