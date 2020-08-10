SBS Punjabi

Sydney's AASHA foundation continues to keep senior citizens connected amid COVID-19 pandemic

SBS Punjabi

AASHA is keeping seniors busy and entertained online

Source: Bijinder Duggal

Published 10 August 2020 at 4:50pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:25pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Sydney-based AASHA Australia Foundation is working hard to support elderly residents through digital workshops as the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt lives.

The not-for-profit organisation acts as a bridge between ‘Culturally And Linguistically Diverse’ communities and government agencies to provide tailored advice and support on issues related to health and lifestyle.

The group which thrives on in-person consultations and workshops has switched to cloud platforms to keep the senior members of the society "engaged and entertained" during these unprecedented times. 


 Highlights:

  • Sydney-based AASHA foundation provides support to seniors through cloud platforms
  • The group engages senior citizens on online forums that focus on physical and mental well-being
  • Youngsters from the community have also stepped up to join the campaign to reach out to the senior citizens

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Bijinder Duggal from the foundation said the charity has set-up five online groups to stay connected with the seniors.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, AASHA volunteers have been providing support to senior members of the community through online chat services. We keep them engaged and encourage them to sing, tell jokes, share their stories," said Mr Duggal.

The group has also initiated a social media campaign called 'Dil Se' to disseminate vital information regarding health, COVID-19 restrictions and to provide a platform to its members to engage with health experts.

"We also organise yoga sessions and health talks with specialists to keep them informed and to ensure their physical and mental well-being," he added.

Prior to COVID, the foundation used to organise regular meeting sessions with its members at different locations across the city. Since March, they have switched to online meetings and sessions.

"We are receiving an overwhelming response from the members, their families and also youngsters. Most of the regular members are online even before the sessions begin," said Mr Duggal.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

 

