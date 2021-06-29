SBS Punjabi

Here's how you can explore, respect and learn about important Indigenous sites near you

SBS Punjabi

Ku-ring-gai National Park

A bushwalker looking at a rock at the Aboriginal Heritage walk, Ku-ring-gai National Park, NSW. Source: NSW Dept of Planning, Industry and Environment

Published 29 June 2021 at 11:31am, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:29pm
By Melisa Compagnoni
Presented by Paras Nagpal
NAIDOC Week is a prominent event on the Australian calendar. We celebrate NAIDOC Week each July to recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC is the acronym for National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee. It originated as a day of mourning before evolving into a week-long celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Stacie Piper is a Wurundjeri and Dja Dja Wurrung woman and Chairperson of the Victorian NAIDOC Committee.

“We need to always remember that the origins were not a celebration. They were around recognising injustices that had been put on our communities.’

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

