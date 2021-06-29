Here's how you can explore, respect and learn about important Indigenous sites near you

NAIDOC is the acronym for National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee. It originated as a day of mourning before evolving into a week-long celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





Stacie Piper is a Wurundjeri and Dja Dja Wurrung woman and Chairperson of the Victorian NAIDOC Committee.





“We need to always remember that the origins were not a celebration. They were around recognising injustices that had been put on our communities.’





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





