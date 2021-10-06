Here’s what you need to know about buying a private health cover

Medicare covers costs such as GP visits, treatment and accommodation in public hospitals and most prescription medications under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.





Besides Australian citizens and permanent residents, Medicare is also available to some eligible temporary visa holders, such as those on partner, protection and skilled regional sponsored visas.





However, Medicare doesn’t cover services like ambulance, eyeglasses or contact lenses, osteopathy etc.





Milosh Milisavljevic, a senior executive of customer strategy and portfolio at Medibank, says the role of private health is to give options to Australians and take pressure off the public health system.





“There’s over 13 million Australians that hold private health cover. So that’s roughly 53% of the country has private health insurance. And 44% of Australians have hospital cover. So roughly a third might expect to consume or access the hospital system. And then the vast majority of our customers access some sort of extras cover or allied health and that’s your dentist, optical cover, physio and that’s usually with the view of preventative health as well as taking care of various minor health issues. And that I think will be consistent across the health industry.”





