Hijr Na Chithya Jaaway: A timeless collection of poems

AH Atif

AH Atif

Published 30 May 2020 at 9:43am, updated 30 May 2020 at 10:12am
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
AH Atif captures the essence of internal emotions of joy, fear and hope in this book which seeps into your soul.

In this week's Kitab Parchool, Masood Malhi delves into Hijr Na Chithya Jaavay, a book by AH Atif. He is regarded by his admirers as the poet who has provided depth to the Punjabi poetry. In this book the poet, in his own unique manner, celebrates the joys of love on one hand and the anxiety and pain of separation on the other.

